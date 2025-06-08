Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Chewy to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Chewy Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE CHWY opened at $48.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.36. The company has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.69. Chewy has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $48.62.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 24.47%. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chewy will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Chewy

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 8,552 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $285,209.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,901.60. This trade represents a 12.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Reeder sold 7,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $286,999.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,743. The trade was a 40.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,046 shares of company stock valued at $9,387,635 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Chewy by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chewy by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Chewy by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

