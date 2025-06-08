Canaccord Genuity Group Has Lowered Expectations for BARK (NYSE:BARK) Stock Price

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
BARK Trading Down 1.1%
Shares of BARK opened at $0.94 on Thursday. BARK has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $2.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.01.
BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $115.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.74 million. BARK had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. As a group, research analysts predict that BARK will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of BARK
BARK Company Profile
BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.
