CIBC Issues Positive Forecast for National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Stock Price

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$125.00 to C$127.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NA. TD Securities decreased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$131.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$147.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$134.30.

Shares of NA opened at C$133.80 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$105.43 and a 1-year high of C$141.15. The firm has a market cap of C$52.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$122.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$125.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 39.03%.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Lucie Blanchet bought 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$116.28 per share, with a total value of C$249,653.16. Also, Director Yvon Charest acquired 362 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$127.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,310.66. Insiders have bought a total of 3,509 shares of company stock valued at $413,894 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

