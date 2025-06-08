Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts VersaBank (TSE:VBNK) Price Target to C$19.00

VersaBank (TSE:VBNK – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

VersaBank Trading Up 1.3%

TSE VBNK opened at C$14.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.72. VersaBank has a 52 week low of C$12.18 and a 52 week high of C$25.75. The stock has a market cap of C$465.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.07.

Get VersaBank alerts:

VersaBank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. VersaBank’s dividend payout ratio is 6.50%.

About VersaBank

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as web-based chequing accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. The company also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that covers purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, and condominium financing; and residential mortgages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VersaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VersaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.