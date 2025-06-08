OFS Credit (OCCI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, June 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share and revenue of $11.44 million for the quarter.

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 million. On average, analysts expect OFS Credit to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get OFS Credit alerts:

OFS Credit Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of OFS Credit stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. OFS Credit has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $7.81. The stock has a market cap of $95.28 million, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.84.

OFS Credit Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of OFS Credit

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. OFS Credit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 217.46%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OFS Credit stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Free Report) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of OFS Credit worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OFS Credit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.