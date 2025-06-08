OFS Credit (OCCI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, June 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share and revenue of $11.44 million for the quarter.
OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 million. On average, analysts expect OFS Credit to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
OFS Credit Trading Up 0.7%
Shares of OFS Credit stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. OFS Credit has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $7.81. The stock has a market cap of $95.28 million, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.84.
OFS Credit Cuts Dividend
Institutional Trading of OFS Credit
An institutional investor recently raised its position in OFS Credit stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Free Report) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of OFS Credit worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
OFS Credit Company Profile
OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than OFS Credit
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- X: 1 Reason to Bet on U.S. Steel, and 1 Reason to Hold Back
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 3 Oversold Stocks Flashing Bullish Reversal Signals
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- With Novo Nordisk’s CEO Out, Wall Street Wants an American Leader
Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.