Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN) Insider Sells £1,860,000 in Stock

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN – Get Free Report) insider Markku Jalkanen sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 310 ($4.19), for a total value of £1,860,000 ($2,516,233.77).
Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy Trading Up 1.9%
Shares of Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy stock opened at GBX 219 ($2.96) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 922.55. The firm has a market cap of £294.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 219.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 193.48. Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 85 ($1.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 270 ($3.65).
About Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy
