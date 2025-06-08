Insider Selling: Rockhopper Exploration plc (LON:RKH) Insider Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Rockhopper Exploration plc (LON:RKH – Get Free Report) insider Alison Baker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.64), for a total value of £23,500 ($31,791.13).

Rockhopper Exploration stock opened at GBX 45.40 ($0.61) on Friday. Rockhopper Exploration plc has a 12 month low of GBX 12.20 ($0.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 58.01 ($0.78). The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 47.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 37.35. The company has a market cap of £363.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23,064.42, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.87.

Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported GBX 7.20 ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rockhopper Exploration plc will post -0.1899958 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 49 ($0.66) price objective on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a report on Thursday, May 29th.

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 35% working interest in the PL003a, PL003b, PL004a, PL004b, PL004c, PL005, PL032, PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin.

