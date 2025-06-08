Calavo Growers (CVGW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Monday, June 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share and revenue of $192.75 million for the quarter.

Calavo Growers Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of NASDAQ CVGW opened at $27.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.17. Calavo Growers has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $30.58. The stock has a market cap of $493.73 million, a P/E ratio of -461.33 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.94.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Insider Transactions at Calavo Growers

In other Calavo Growers news, EVP Michael A. Browne bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.69 per share, for a total transaction of $142,140.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,675. The trade was a 400.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lecil E. Cole bought 38,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $938,613.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 574,225 shares in the company, valued at $14,125,935. This represents a 7.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 73,438 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,303. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 91.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 275,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,608,000 after buying an additional 131,674 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Calavo Growers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,520,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 16,891 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVGW

Calavo Growers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.