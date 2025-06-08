Addex Therapeutics (ADXN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Monday, June 9th. Analysts expect Addex Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.42) per share for the quarter.
Addex Therapeutics Stock Up 19.4%
Shares of ADXN stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 million, a PE ratio of -30.09 and a beta of 1.62. Addex Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $13.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.78.
Addex Therapeutics Company Profile
