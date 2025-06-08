Addex Therapeutics (ADXN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Monday, June 9th. Analysts expect Addex Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.42) per share for the quarter.

Addex Therapeutics Stock Up 19.4%

Shares of ADXN stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 million, a PE ratio of -30.09 and a beta of 1.62. Addex Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $13.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.78.

Addex Therapeutics Company Profile

Addex Therapeutics Ltd discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of G-protein coupled receptors and enzymes. Its lead programs include Dipraglurant for the treatment of Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia and dystonia, and post-stroke/TBI recovery; ADX71149, a novel orally active metabotropic glutamate receptor subtype 2 positive allosteric modulator (mGlu2 PAM) for the treatment of epilepsy; and GABAB PAM for the treatment of pain, anxiety, overactive bladder, and addiction, as well as substance use disorder.

