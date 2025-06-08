Yuanbao Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:YB)

Yuanbao’s (NASDAQ:YB – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, June 9th. Yuanbao had issued 2,000,000 shares in its public offering on April 30th. The total size of the offering was $30,000,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Yuanbao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.
Yuanbao (NASDAQ:YB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $133.68 million during the quarter.
Our mission is to protect health and well-being through technology. We are a leading technology-driven online insurance distributor in China. We take pride in pioneering the seamless integration of insurance with cutting-edge technologies, and have constructed a highly efficient full consumer service cycle engine.
