Cantor Equity Partners II, Inc.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on June 11th (NASDAQ:CEPT)

Cantor Equity Partners II’s (NASDAQ:CEPT – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, June 11th. Cantor Equity Partners II had issued 24,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on May 2nd. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Cantor Equity Partners II’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cantor Equity Partners II from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th.

Get Cantor Equity Partners II alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CEPT

Cantor Equity Partners II Stock Performance

About Cantor Equity Partners II

Shares of NASDAQ:CEPT opened at $11.24 on Friday. Cantor Equity Partners II has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $11.76.

(Get Free Report)

We are a blank check company incorporated on November 11, 2020 as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cantor Equity Partners II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantor Equity Partners II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.