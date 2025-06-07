Godsey & Gibb Inc. Has $28.03 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,167 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 2.8% of Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $28,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,134,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $110,155,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573,204 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,207,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,647,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,294 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 93,274,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,624,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,809 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $16,893,010,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,087,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,380,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258,925 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $223.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.25.

Broadcom Trading Down 5.0%

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $246.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 201.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.22. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.50 and a 12-month high of $265.43.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 113.46%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,695,300. This trade represents a 3.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares in the company, valued at $7,045,847,733.60. This trade represents a 1.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 720,576 shares of company stock worth $131,249,694. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

