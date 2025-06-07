Perkins Coie Trust Co Decreases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 128,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,316 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,858,418,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 96,779,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,203,667,000 after buying an additional 26,280,866 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 53,432,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,216,665,000 after buying an additional 12,881,578 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in AT&T by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,148,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,779,438,000 after buying an additional 10,945,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 4,986.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,913,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,741,000 after buying an additional 9,719,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $28.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.32 and a 200 day moving average of $25.45. The company has a market capitalization of $202.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.41. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $29.03.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AT&T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.