Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 89.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,611 shares during the quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Adero Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $200.45 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $169.32 and a twelve month high of $205.24. The stock has a market cap of $90.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $190.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.43.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.