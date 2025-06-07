Horizon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 61.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,514 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 4.0% of Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $23,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $305.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $300.63 and its 200-day moving average is $272.44. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $211.54 and a 1 year high of $317.63. The company has a market cap of $99.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

