First National Corp MA ADV Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 58,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,066,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,694,703,000 after buying an additional 1,052,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 15,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $107.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

