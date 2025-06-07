First National Corp MA ADV Lowers Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

First National Corp MA ADV lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,955 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 5.1% of First National Corp MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $22,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $305.18 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $211.54 and a 52-week high of $317.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $300.63 and its 200-day moving average is $272.44. The firm has a market cap of $99.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

