Godsey & Gibb Inc. Raises Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,789 shares during the quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $19,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Collier Financial bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 24th. CICC Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.69.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.8%

PEP opened at $130.03 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.75 and a twelve month high of $180.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.25. The company has a market cap of $178.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.68%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

