Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Impact Capital Partners LLC

Impact Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,761,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,951,353,000 after acquiring an additional 380,299 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,988,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,379,568,000 after buying an additional 627,422 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,594,216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Honeywell International by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,763,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,527,867,000 after buying an additional 631,761 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Honeywell International by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,641,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,500,141,000 after buying an additional 346,190 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.14.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of HON stock opened at $228.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.22. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.36 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The company has a market capitalization of $147.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.