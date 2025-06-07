Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,368.16. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $290.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.44. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.30 and a 12-month high of $346.85. The company has a market capitalization of $156.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.32% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.96 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Johnson Rice set a $294.00 price target on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (down from $319.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Erste Group Bank lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Amgen

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.