Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Sells 219 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Tacita Capital Inc increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on IBM. Wall Street Zen downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. KGI Securities set a $242.00 price objective on International Business Machines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.06.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $268.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $248.17 and its 200 day moving average is $241.79. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $166.81 and a 1 year high of $270.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

