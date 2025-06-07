Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 284.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,221,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,878,000 after buying an additional 19,397,896 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,743,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605,152 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21,353.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 11,365,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,779,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312,895 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,520,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,209,000 after purchasing an additional 832,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,709,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,365,000 after purchasing an additional 301,772 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG opened at $200.45 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $169.32 and a 12 month high of $205.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.43. The company has a market cap of $90.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

