Gemmer Asset Management LLC Sells 1,281 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,942 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its position in shares of AT&T by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 320,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 21,927 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group grew its position in shares of AT&T by 196.3% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 216,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 143,744 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in AT&T by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 237,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after buying an additional 63,359 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 2,865,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,255,000 after buying an additional 365,776 shares during the period. Finally, Fortress Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $691,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Williams Trading set a $30.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

AT&T Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE T opened at $28.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.45. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $29.03. The firm has a market cap of $202.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.10%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

