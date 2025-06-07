Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Horizon Wealth Management LLC

Horizon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,075 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital & Planning LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 949 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,074,000. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.80.
Visa Stock Performance
NYSE:V opened at $370.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $683.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.70 and a 1-year high of $371.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $345.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total transaction of $12,875,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,642,333.60. The trade was a 59.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.44, for a total value of $3,020,792.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,186.28. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,162 shares of company stock worth $58,645,479. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
