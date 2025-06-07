Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Horizon Wealth Management LLC

Horizon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,075 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital & Planning LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 949 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,074,000. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.80.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $370.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $683.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.70 and a 1-year high of $371.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $345.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total transaction of $12,875,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,642,333.60. The trade was a 59.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.44, for a total value of $3,020,792.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,186.28. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,162 shares of company stock worth $58,645,479. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.