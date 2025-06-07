Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Acquires 14,717 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 69.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,717 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 7.1% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 64,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,659,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $305.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $211.54 and a twelve month high of $317.63.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

