Compton Financial Group LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Compton Financial Group LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 89.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 165,881 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Compton Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Compton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,649,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,794,000 after buying an additional 655,679 shares in the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,107,000. Capital & Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 28,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,011,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $107.67 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.50 and its 200 day moving average is $110.81. The company has a market cap of $78.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.