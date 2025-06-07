SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Joule Financial LLC

Joule Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 47.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,128 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 2.3% of Joule Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $305.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $99.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $211.54 and a 12 month high of $317.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $300.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.44.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

