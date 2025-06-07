Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 222 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $107.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.81. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61. The stock has a market cap of $78.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

