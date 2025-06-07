McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Godsey & Gibb Inc.

Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 987 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Persium Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Persium Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,525 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 17,025 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 8,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MCD. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Truist Financial set a $350.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $346.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.96.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total value of $295,850.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,516,496.27. The trade was a 7.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $307.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $219.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $326.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $312.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 62.49%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

