Disciplined Investments LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 51,292.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,500,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,879,434,000 after purchasing an additional 11,478,188 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 47,853.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,113,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,103,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105,389 shares in the last quarter. NWI Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 648,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648,000 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 55,795.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,871,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,777,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $679,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $529.92 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $540.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $483.20 and its 200-day moving average is $501.88.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.