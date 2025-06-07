Joule Financial LLC Purchases 24 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Joule Financial LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 358.3% during the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $770.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $729.76 billion, a PE ratio of 65.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $770.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $799.95. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $677.09 and a 12-month high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,778,521.60. This trade represents a 14.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Hsbc Global Res cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Erste Group Bank lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,011.37.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

