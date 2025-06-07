Intergy Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,864 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 108,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 25,143 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 30,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 131,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bank of America from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $45.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.71 and a 200 day moving average of $43.50. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $33.07 and a 52-week high of $48.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 30.95%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

