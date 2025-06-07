iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Lifted by Successful Portfolios LLC

Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Management Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,343,000. Michels Family Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,885,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategent Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $416,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $602.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $561.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $583.04. The company has a market capitalization of $591.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.