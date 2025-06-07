Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Sells 85 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $490.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $375.00 to $373.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $396.00 price objective (up previously from $389.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.92.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $320.70 per share, with a total value of $120,262.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,617.10. This trade represents a 5.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $353.49 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.30 and a 1-year high of $418.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $320.74 and a 200 day moving average of $349.91. The company has a market capitalization of $166.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 58.18%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.49%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

