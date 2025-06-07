Top Utility Stocks To Consider – June 6th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, Ford Motor, Riot Platforms, and Eaton are the five Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks are shares of companies that provide essential public services—such as electricity, natural gas, water and sewage treatment—to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Because these businesses operate in regulated markets with predictable demand, their revenues and dividends tend to be steadier and less volatile than those of many other sectors. Investors often hold utility stocks for income stability and defensive portfolio diversification. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $16.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $300.71. 121,646,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,389,345. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.97. Tesla has a 1 year low of $167.41 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $968.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Berkshire Hathaway stock traded up $4.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $493.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,061,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,355,053. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $514.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $490.52. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52 week low of $403.33 and a 52 week high of $542.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

NYSE:F traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.26. 78,263,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,962,939. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of RIOT traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $9.94. 43,610,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,976,539. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 4.53. Riot Platforms has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $15.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.90.

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Shares of ETN traded up $4.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $331.10. 1,222,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,646,380. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $297.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Eaton has a 52-week low of $231.85 and a 52-week high of $379.99. The company has a market cap of $129.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16.

