First National Corp MA ADV Has $3.44 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,635 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 0.8% of First National Corp MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Constitution Capital LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 43.2% in the first quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 25.0% in the first quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the first quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,727 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST stock opened at $1,014.94 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $793.00 and a 52-week high of $1,078.24. The stock has a market cap of $450.31 billion, a PE ratio of 59.60, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $993.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $979.31.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The retailer reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 32.31%. The company had revenue of $63.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 29.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 900 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.56, for a total value of $830,304.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,926.72. The trade was a 11.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $931.00, for a total transaction of $3,351,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,077 shares in the company, valued at $38,242,687. The trade was a 8.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,600 shares of company stock worth $9,140,195. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $940.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,150.00 to $1,225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Cfra Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,035.32.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

