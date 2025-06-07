Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Has $3.46 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 1.6% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Capital & Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 79,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $12,359,426.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,183,398.72. This trade represents a 52.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Erste Group Bank upgraded AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.19.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV opened at $189.89 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.52 and a 12-month high of $218.66. The stock has a market cap of $335.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.12, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.24 and a 200-day moving average of $186.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 296.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

