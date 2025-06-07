Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Horizon Wealth Management LLC

Horizon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,830 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,950 shares in the company, valued at $6,737,500. The trade was a 12.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total transaction of $13,189,513.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 477,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,859,478.69. This trade represents a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 870,721 shares of company stock worth $286,248,728 over the last ninety days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Trading Up 3.7%

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $295.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $950.63 billion, a PE ratio of 144.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $167.41 and a one year high of $488.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $292.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.62.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. BNP Paribas set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Argus set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $404.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.27.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

