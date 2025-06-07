Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Realta Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $520,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $5,614.61 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,180.00 and a 52-week high of $5,639.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4,990.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4,933.48. The company has a market capitalization of $182.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.57 by $7.24. Booking had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 159.34%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $20.39 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.89%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Booking from $4,567.00 to $4,692.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Booking from $5,000.00 to $4,800.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Booking from $5,500.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Booking from $5,600.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,377.33.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

