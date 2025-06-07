Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Seneca House Advisors

Seneca House Advisors reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 140,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 10.2% of Seneca House Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $24,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21,084.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,491,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,984,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,521 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 318.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 8,162,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,211,920 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $720,730,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $620,875,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,993,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,882 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $178.69 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $150.35 and a 12-month high of $188.16. The stock has a market cap of $72.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.94 and a 200 day moving average of $175.93.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

