The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Godsey & Gibb Inc.

Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 178,677 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $17,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Onefund LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,831 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,748.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $113.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $118.63.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

