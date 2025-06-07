Epiq Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Epiq Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 4.1% of Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5%

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $97.28 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $95.74 and a 12-month high of $102.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.82. The stock has a market cap of $123.55 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.24.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

