Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Sells 1,905 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.7% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,450,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,491,000 after purchasing an additional 319,730 shares during the period. Capital & Planning LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 5,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $66,088,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE JPM opened at $265.81 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $190.88 and a 12 month high of $280.25. The stock has a market cap of $738.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $247.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total transaction of $10,034,310.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,518,123.09. This trade represents a 68.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.02, for a total value of $6,175,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,381 shares in the company, valued at $32,947,774.62. This trade represents a 15.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,722 shares of company stock valued at $25,599,477 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Baird R W raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.15.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Read More

