Elk River Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $605.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $605.30.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $401.99 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $390.50 and a 1-year high of $627.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $420.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $495.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.23 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.09%.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 3,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.52, for a total value of $2,010,263.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,759,736.32. The trade was a 25.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total value of $128,979.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,960,188.31. The trade was a 1.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

