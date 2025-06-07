Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stake Cut by Ehrlich Financial Group

Ehrlich Financial Group trimmed its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. Capital & Planning LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 78,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,145,000 after acquiring an additional 12,345 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $71,312,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Down 5.0%

AVGO opened at $246.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 201.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.50 and a twelve month high of $265.43.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.46%.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Wall Street Zen raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays lowered their target price on Broadcom from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $276.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Broadcom from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.25.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $120,578,041.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares in the company, valued at $7,045,847,733.60. This represents a 1.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 465,956 shares in the company, valued at $83,872,080. This trade represents a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 720,576 shares of company stock worth $131,249,694. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

