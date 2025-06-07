The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock Holdings Lowered by WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 4.6% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $12,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,815,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Oppenheimer lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $660.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $558.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $593.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $614.49 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $437.37 and a fifty-two week high of $672.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $555.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $582.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $188.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Insider Activity

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director John B. Hess purchased 3,904 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $511.68 per share, with a total value of $1,997,598.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,598.72. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

