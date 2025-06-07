GGM Financials LLC Lowers Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

GGM Financials LLC lessened its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. GGM Financials LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 7,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.9% in the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Impact Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% during the first quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pines Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON opened at $228.78 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.36 and a 12-month high of $242.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HON. Wall Street Zen upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.14.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

