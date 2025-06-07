Towneley Capital Management Inc DE Sells 7,778 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Towneley Capital Management Inc DE decreased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 95.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,778 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 0.1% of Towneley Capital Management Inc DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 159,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,434,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 15.3% in the first quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,778,521.60. This represents a 14.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,011.37.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE LLY opened at $770.00 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $677.09 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $770.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $799.95. The stock has a market cap of $729.76 billion, a PE ratio of 65.76, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.82%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

