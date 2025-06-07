Impact Capital Partners LLC Trims Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Impact Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortress Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $254,000. Pines Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 18,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK opened at $78.95 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.31 and a 12-month high of $134.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.96.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 45.35%. The company had revenue of $15.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $128.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Dalton E. Smart III sold 4,262 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $352,723.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,707.28. The trade was a 35.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

