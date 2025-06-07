Stablepoint Partners LLC Buys 1,087 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Stablepoint Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 4.4% in the first quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 10,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $363,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 7.7% during the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 36,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 52,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $45.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.50. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $33.07 and a 12-month high of $48.08. The company has a market capitalization of $339.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $27.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 30.95%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BAC. UBS Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. TD Cowen started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cfra Research lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

